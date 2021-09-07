Paul O’Neill

Paul Andrew O'Neill played 17 seasons in the major leagues. He played for the Cincinnati Reds (1985–1992) and New York Yankees (1993–2001). O'Neill compiled 281 home runs, 1,269 runs batted in, 2,107 hits, and a lifetime batting average of .288. He won the American League batting title in 1994 with a .359 average. He was a five-time World Series champion and a five-time All-Star (1991, 1994, 1995, 1997, and 1998). After retiring from playing baseball, O'Neill became a broadcaster for the Yankees on the YES Network. He currently works on the network as the lead game analyst and color commentator.



Jack Curry is an analyst on the Yankees' pre and postgame shows on the YES Network, where he has worked since 2010. He was part of YES's Emmy Award-winning Yankee coverage in 2011. He is also a columnist for Yesnetwork.com. Until 2009, he was a national baseball correspondent for The New York Times. Before taking over that position, he was the beat writer covering the Yankees for the Times. He worked at the Times for 22 years.



