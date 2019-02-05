Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Pat Mitchell

Pat Mitchell was the first woman president of PBS, CNN Productions, and The Paley Center for Media, as well as an award-winning producer of documentaries and TV series. She is the cofounder and curator of TEDWomen and the Connected Women Leaders Initiative; chair of Sundance Institute and Co-Chair of The Women’s Media Center; trustee of the Skoll Foundation; and advisor to Participant Media. She lives in Atlanta.
