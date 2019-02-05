Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Becoming a Dangerous Woman
Embracing Risk to Change the World
Readers also Loved
Grow Your Value
A woman who wants to be successful must make sacrifices, but how can she determine which ones she'll be happy with five, ten, twenty years…
Be Fierce
A groundbreaking manifesto from journalist Gretchen Carlson about how women can protect themselves from sexual harassment in the workplace and reclaim their power against…
Power Up
With empowering insights to help women navigate the narrowest corridors of sexism, tech-industry pioneer Magdalena Yesil shares on-the-ground career advice that is as powerful as…
In Pieces
In this intimate, haunting literary memoir and New York Times Notable Book of the year, an American icon tells her own story for the first…
Reader Reviews
Praise
—Courtney E. Martin, author of The New Better Off: Reinventing the American Dream