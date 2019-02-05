Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Becoming a Dangerous Woman

Embracing Risk to Change the World

by

An intimate and inspiring memoir and call to action from Pat Mitchell — groundbreaking media icon, global advocate for women’s rights, and co-founder and curator of TEDWomen

Raised in a small town in Georgia with no money or connections, Pat Mitchell challenged expectations to become one of media’s most admired leaders-the first woman president of PBS and CNN productions, an award-winning film and TV producer, and the co-founder and curator of TEDWomen.
Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Personal Memoirs

On Sale: October 8th 2019

Price: $28 / $35 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9781580059299

Praise

Named one of the "Most Powerful Women in Hollywood" by Hollywood Reporter
"Her impressive bio doesn't do her justice."—Forbes
"Pat has been the connector, the spark plug, and the strategist behind more important women's events and forums than seems possible."—Jane Fonda
"Pat is that most rare of leaders, one who is trusted by the decision makers as they now exist, and also by the future decision makers hoping to expand what exists."—Gloria Steinem
"This book is riveting history lesson, case study in fierce feminist leadership, truly useful advice from a trusted girlfriend, and radical call-to-action all rolled into one page-turning package. I inhaled Pat's life story, in large part, because I was blown away by her unshakable honesty--about power struggles at work, about men and money, about sex and violence. Apparently there's no time for fear or bullshit in your 70s. I can't wait."


Courtney E. Martin, author of The New Better Off: Reinventing the American Dream
"The life and times of award-winning journalist and producer Pat Mitchell is an inspiration for all who wish to see positive change in the world . . . Pat is a tour de force whose continued advocacy for access and equal opportunities for women is to be applauded."


Deborah Calmeyer, founder and CEO of Roar Africa
