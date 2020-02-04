Paige Wetzel

Paige Wetzel is wife to double amputee Retired Army Sgt. Josh Wetzel and they have two beautiful daughters. Paige is currently the Director of Volleyball Operations at Auburn University where Josh is the Director of Digital Media. In March of 2014, Josh Wetzel was promoted to Sergeant, received the Purple Heart Award, and officially retired from the Army and began his civilian life with his family. The Wetzels remain active in the support of veterans, enjoy serving at their home church, Church of the Highlands, and promoting Auburn Athletics. The Wetzels live in Auburn, Alabama.