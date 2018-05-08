Nikesh Shukla

Nikesh Shukla is a British writer and diversity activist who conceived and edited The Good Immigrant, the acclaimed collection of essays about race and immigration by 21 writers of color. He is the editor of Rife Magazine, an online magazine for young people, and the author of the novels Coconut Unlimited which was shortlisted for the Costa First Novel Award, and Meatspace. He has been shortlisted for the Liberty Human Rights Arts Award and named as one of Foreign Policy‘s 100 Global Thinkers 2016. His third novel The One Who Wrote Destiny and his first YA novel will be published in 2018.



Chimene Suleyman is a writer from London who is now based in New York. As well as contributing to The Good Immigrant she has written on race-politics for The Independent, International Business Times, The Debrief, The Pool, and Media Diversified. TV and radio appearances include BBC Newsnight, BBC, and LBC. Her poetry collection, Outside Looking On, was included in the Guardian‘s Best Books of 2014 list.