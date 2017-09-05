Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Naomi Twigden
Naomi Twigden and Anna Pinder are chefs, writers, and recipe developers who ran Lunch BXD, a healthy food-delivery service in London. Naomi is currently working as a marketing specialist for a new wellness and food startup in Melbourne, Australia. Anna is a recipe developer for the vegan meal kit service allplants and lives in London, England. Find them on Instagram at @bxdideas.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Lunchbox Salads
Easy recipes for satisfying make-ahead salads, dressings, and veggie-packed meals, each 30 minutes or less to prepare, with 10 ingredients or fewerEating lunch "al desko"…