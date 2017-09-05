Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Lunchbox Salads

More than 100 Fast, Fresh, Filling Salads for Every Weekday

by

Easy recipes for satisfying make-ahead salads, dressings, and veggie-packed meals, each 30 minutes or less to prepare, with 10 ingredients or fewer

Eating lunch “al desko” doesn’t have to mean frozen burritos or pricey takeout. Lunchbox Salads shares easy, affordable, substantial, and vibrant salad inspiration for every workday (and for dinner and weekends, too!). These creative recipes use 10 or fewer easy-to-buy ingredients and take no more than 30 minutes to make; those that contain meat can be made vegetarian and always keep the focus on healthy veggie-strong eating. Each recipe yields 2 substantial portions to support energy throughout the afternoon, and everything will keep for up to 2 days in the fridge (with specific packing instructions to avoid soggy leaves at lunchtime). Each chapter focuses on a different hero vegetable (like squash, carrot, red pepper, beet, cabbage, and zucchini); the recipes are easy to customize for different dietary preferences and are suitable for vegetarians and meat-lovers alike.
Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Courses & Dishes / Salads

On Sale: May 1st 2018

Price: $18.99 / $24.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9780738234878

Meet The Author: Naomi Twigden

Naomi Twigden and Anna Pinder are chefs, writers, and recipe developers who ran Lunch BXD, a healthy food-delivery service in London. Naomi is currently working as a marketing specialist for a new wellness and food startup in Melbourne, Australia. Anna is a recipe developer for the vegan meal kit service allplants and lives in London, England. Find them on Instagram at @bxdideas.

