Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Molly O’Neill
Molly O'Neill was the food columnist for The New York Times Magazine for ten years, the host of the PBS series Great Food, and an award-winning cookbook author.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
New York Cookbook
Nibbles and noshes from New York City, America's kitchen. New York is pierogi, pasta fagiole, and chicken soup: Avgolemono, Brazilian Canja, Kreplach, Soo Chow, and…