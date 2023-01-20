Mo Welch is a stand-up comedian and cartoonist. She appeared onin January of 2018. Her 10-part animated series,debuted on TBS Digital in January 2018. She starred inon CBS and Hulu'sand appears in season two of Amazon'sand season two ofon CBSShe has worked as a writer for Nickelodeon, TBS, and CBS.called her "hysterically brilliant," and Splitsider calls her "impossibly cool." Along with her comics, she was featured on, andand is a regular comics contributor toand. She and hercomics are on Instagram @momowelch (with more than 65,000 followers) and on Facebook @BlairTBS.