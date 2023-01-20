Free shipping on orders $35+
Mo Welch
Mo Welch is a stand-up comedian and cartoonist. She appeared on Conan in January of 2018. Her 10-part animated series, Blair, debuted on TBS Digital in January 2018. She starred in Foul Ball on CBS and Hulu's Coming to the Stage, and appears in season two of Amazon's Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street and season two of Life in Pieces on CBS. She has worked as a writer for Nickelodeon, TBS, and CBS. The Chicago Reader called her "hysterically brilliant," and Splitsider calls her "impossibly cool." Along with her comics, she was featured on Buzzfeed,The A.V. Club, and Serial Optimist and is a regular comics contributor to Hello Giggles and BuzzFeed. She and her Blair comics are on Instagram @momowelch (with more than 65,000 followers) and on Facebook @BlairTBS.
By the Author
How to Die Alone
Meet Blair, viral Instagram sensation and antisocial icon, in this handbook to living your worst life, written and illustrated with laugh-out-loud wit by comedian Mo…