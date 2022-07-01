Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
How to Die Alone
The Foolproof Guide to Not Helping Yourself
Description
Meet Blair, viral Instagram sensation and antisocial icon, in this handbook to living your worst life, written and illustrated with laugh-out-loud wit by comedian Mo Welch.
For every brave soul who wants to just say no—no to meeting the gang for drinks, no to wishing a coworker happy birthday (unless there’s free cake involved), and no to dating of any kind—here comes Blair, the master of living life in sweatpants and talking only to her cat. With her dark but totally honest perspective, Blair will teach you how to become an antisocial hermit, fail at your boring job, sabotage your relationship, and always—always—give yourself permission to choose the couch over the gym.
What's Inside
Praise
How To Die Alone is such a wonderful, relatable book that I would share it with my friends if Blair hadn't convinced me to stop talking to all of them!
—Megan Amram, producer of NBC's The Good Place
—Megan Amram, producer of NBC's The Good Place
