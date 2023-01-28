Free shipping on orders $35+

How to Die Alone
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

How to Die Alone

The Foolproof Guide to Not Helping Yourself

by Mo Welch

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 16, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Apr 16, 2019

Page Count

144 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523508167

Genre

Nonfiction / Humor / Form / Comic Strips & Cartoons

Description

Meet Blair, viral Instagram sensation and antisocial icon, in this handbook to living your worst life, written and illustrated with laugh-out-loud wit by comedian Mo Welch.

For every brave soul who wants to just say no—no to meeting the gang for drinks, no to wishing a coworker happy birthday (unless there’s free cake involved), and no to dating of any kind—here comes Blair, the master of living life in sweatpants and talking only to her cat. With her dark but totally honest perspective, Blair will teach you how to become an antisocial hermit, fail at your boring job, sabotage your relationship, and always—always—give yourself permission to choose the couch over the gym. 
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

How To Die Alone is such a wonderful, relatable book that I would share it with my friends if Blair hadn't convinced me to stop talking to all of them!
Megan Amram, producer of NBC's The Good Place

Do you wish you had more friends and an active, fulfilling social life? Then read Mo Welch's hilarious How to Die Alone and you'll stop wishing altogether. Buy this book and know peace.
Anthony Jeselnik, comedian and writer
Read More Read Less