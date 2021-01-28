Mirjam van der Vegt

Former journalist, Mirjam van der Vegt has been intrigued by silence and its use in the monastic traditions. During a difficult time in her life, she decided to dedicate herself to unraveling the mysteries surrounding silence. Over the years she has written several books on the topic. She has led numerous retreats and training sessions in which participants learn to bring mindfulness, peace, and contemplation into their personal daily practice.
 
Read More Arrow Icon