We all long for moments when we can slow down and for opportunities to be still.



Life can get hectic, as we continuously hop from one thing to another. Days are often filled with too much noise, anxiety, and confusion. What do you do when the life you created isn’t what you expected it to be? What can you do to slow it all down?



Author Mirjam van der Vegt encourages each of us to focus on stillness and literal silence, creating space for moments of peace in our crazed everyday lives.



Originally published in Dutch, Stilte reveals tips and tricks to bring mindfulness and calmness into your personal daily practice. Rooted deep in the Dutch culture, this book will teach you how to experience the benefits of silence. Just as the Dutch do!

