Miles Harvey
Miles Harvey is the author of the national and international bestseller The Island of Lost Maps (2000), and the recipient of a 2007-2008 Knight-Wallace journalism fellowship at the University of Michigan. His book Painter in a Savage Land (2008) was named a Chicago Tribune Best Book of the Year and a Booklist Editors’ Choice. He teaches creative writing at DePaul University.Read More
By the Author
The King of Confidence
The riveting story of the most infamous American con man you've never heard of: James Strang, self-proclaimed diving king of heaven, earth, and and island…