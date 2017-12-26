Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Miles Harvey is the author of the national and international bestseller The Island of Lost Maps (2000), and the recipient of a 2007-2008 Knight-Wallace journalism fellowship at the University of Michigan. His book Painter in a Savage Land (2008) was named a Chicago Tribune Best Book of the Year and a Booklist Editors’ Choice. He teaches creative writing at DePaul University.
