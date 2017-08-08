

Michel Syrett has a combined career as a journalist and writer on business and management in publications such as the Times, Management Today, Director, and Asian Business with academic research into business leadership and innovation, change management and strategic HR management for business schools such as Cranfield, Roffey Park, and the Institute of Management at the University of Hong Kong. He is author or co-author of 20 books and reports, including three published by The Economist the most recent of which was Successful Strategy Execution.

Marion Devine is a writer and editor who has authored or co-authored 16 business book and reports, including Successful Mergers in The Economist series. She has undertaken research into areas such as mergers, management buy-outs, strategic alliances and leadership development for institutions including Ashridge, Roffey Park, the Economist Intelligence Unit and the University of Sussex. Most recently, she has written or researched reports on talent management for Ashridge Business School and the Chartered Management Institute.

