Marion Devine
Marion Devine is a business author and editor whose books include Managing Uncertainty and Successful Mergers (both published by The Economist). She has has also written or researched reports on talent management for Ashridge Business School and the Chartered Management Institute.
Michel Syrett has combined a career as a writer on business and management in the Times, Management Today, Director and Asian Business with academic research for business schools such as Cranfield and Roffey Park. He is author of 20 books and reports, including three published by The Economist, the most recent of which is Managing Uncertainty.
By the Author
Managing Talent
Survey after survey confirms how the success of businesses has become increasingly dependent on the ability and skills of their staff. And because talented workers…
Managing Uncertainty
Managing uncertainty has become a new business imperative. Technological discontinuities, regulatory upheavals, geopolitical shocks, abrupt shifts in consumer tastes or behavior, and many other factors…