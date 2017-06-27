Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Michael Savage
By the Author
Trump's Fight for America
In the follow-up to the #1 New York Times bestseller Trump's War, Michael Savage makes the case for President Trump in 2020. Before anyone was…
Stop Mass Hysteria
The New York Times Bestseller!#1 NYT bestselling author Michael Savage calls out the mass hysteria mongers and their methods, and shows Americans that we must…
God, Faith, and Reason
For decades, Michael Savage has been preaching his political faith of borders, language and culture to millions on his nationally-syndicated radio show, The Savage Nation.…
Trump's War
#1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER The wall, taxes, tariffs, deportations, Obamacare, guns, military strength, schools, abortion, religion - what will the new president do? The…
Scorched Earth
Michael Savage predicted the chaos that is Obama's legacy. Now he tells us whether the destruction can be stopped! The prophetic author of the…
Teddy and Me
New York Times bestselling author Michael Savage delivers a heartwarming book about his experiences and relationship with his dog Teddy. Listeners know Teddy as the…
Diseases without Borders
New York Times bestselling author and expert in epidemiology Dr. Michael Savage explains the origins of viruses and their impact on the U.S. With new…
Government Zero
From bestselling author of Stop the Coming Civil War, Michael Savage reveals the massive dangers currently leading to the demise of our government. Michael Savage…
Stop the Coming Civil War
In the book that predicted our current political climate, conservative talk-show host and #1 New York Times bestselling author Michael Savage shows how true patriots…
Don't Let The Irs Destroy Your Small Business
In this lively book, veteran tax attorney Michael Savage provides essential tax advice to small business owners, many of whom pay exorbitant tax fees for…