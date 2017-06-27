Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Don't Let The Irs Destroy Your Small Business

Seventy-six Mistakes To Avoid

by

In this lively book, veteran tax attorney Michael Savage provides essential tax advice to small business owners, many of whom pay exorbitant tax fees for mistakes that may have easily been avoided. Without staff attorneys at their disposal, small businesses can get into big financial trouble, not out of dishonesty, but because they don't know where the potential tax landmines lie.Concise, practical and irreplaceably instructive, Don't Let the IRS Destroy Your Small Business covers seventy-six areas of tax law that cause business owners the most trouble, regardless of what business they are in: payroll tax liability, excessive salaries, travel and entertainment expenses, fringe benefits, pension plans, owning multiple companies, and many more.
Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics

On Sale: December 25th 1997

Price: $24.99 / $30.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9780201311457

Trade Paperback
