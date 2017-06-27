In this lively book, veteran tax attorney Michael Savage provides essential tax advice to small business owners, many of whom pay exorbitant tax fees for mistakes that may have easily been avoided. Without staff attorneys at their disposal, small businesses can get into big financial trouble, not out of dishonesty, but because they don't know where the potential tax landmines lie.Concise, practical and irreplaceably instructive, Don't Let the IRS Destroy Your Small Business covers seventy-six areas of tax law that cause business owners the most trouble, regardless of what business they are in: payroll tax liability, excessive salaries, travel and entertainment expenses, fringe benefits, pension plans, owning multiple companies, and many more.