Michael D. Kahn

Michael Kahn, Ph.D., is Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a clinical psychologist in private practice. He is also director of a counseling center at the California Institute of Integral Studies in San Francisco, where he trains psychotherapists. He is the author of The Tao of Conversation and Between Therapist and Client. He lives in Mill Valley, California.
