Stephen P. Bank
Stephen Bank is director of the Center for Consultation and Research in Patient-Physician Communication in Middletown, CT.Read More
Michael D. Kahn is professor of clinical psychology at the University of Hartford’s Graduate Institute of Professional Psychology, and has a private practice in Hartford, CT.
Michael D. Kahn is professor of clinical psychology at the University of Hartford’s Graduate Institute of Professional Psychology, and has a private practice in Hartford, CT.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Sibling Bond
Updated with a new introduction by the authors, this anniversary edition shows the sibling relationship as a distinctive emotional, passionate, painful, and solacing power that…