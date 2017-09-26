Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Michael Connelly

Michael Connelly has been a popular sportswriter in the New England area for over a decade, and his Boston Top Ten blog is a favorite of sports fans in the region. He’s published three books including Rebound!: Basketball, Busing, Larry Bird, and the Rebirth of Boston. He lives in West Roxbury, Massachusetts.
