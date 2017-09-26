Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Michael Connelly
Michael Connelly has been a popular sportswriter in the New England area for over a decade, and his Boston Top Ten blog is a favorite of sports fans in the region. He’s published three books including Rebound!: Basketball, Busing, Larry Bird, and the Rebirth of Boston. He lives in West Roxbury, Massachusetts.Read More
By the Author
NBA List Jam!
NBA List Jam! is an entertaining and informative collection of 125+ ranked lists that discuss and debate the people, games, events, and ephemera that have…
The Great Book of Boston Sports Lists
There’s nothing more important to Bostonians than their sports teams. From the Red Sox and Celtics to the Patriots and Bruins to a number of…