Melissa Zaldivar

Melissa Zaldivar holds a Master’s Degree in Theology from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary. As a freelance writer, she has told the story of Jesus in contexts from Bible studies to articles with a voice that is young and honest. Walking through intense experiences throughout her life, she has learned that God is constantly present, even during the darkest of seasons and hopes to share that hope with her readers. She’s the founder of Camping Out, a blog that wrestles with the intersection of theology and the ordinary. She lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

