Megan Montague Cash has devoted her career to designing and illustrating for children. She has created numerous books, including Bow-Wow Bugs a Bug, which won a Gold Medal in the Society of Illustrators Original Art Show, as well as other honors. Her 2003 picture book, What Makes the Seasons?, is a staple of elementary school curriculums and was the basis of an exhibit at the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum. She was a contributing editor to Nick Jr. Magazine and currently teaches at Pratt Institute.

