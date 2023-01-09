Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Megan Montague Cash
Megan Montague Cash has devoted her career to designing and illustrating for children. She has created numerous books, including Bow-Wow Bugs a Bug, which won a Gold Medal in the Society of Illustrators Original Art Show, as well as other honors. Her 2003 picture book, What Makes the Seasons?, is a staple of elementary school curriculums and was the basis of an exhibit at the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum. She was a contributing editor to Nick Jr. Magazine and currently teaches at Pratt Institute.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Paperfold Wild Animals
Welcome to the magic of paperfolding—from flat piece of paper to 3D creature! No scissors or glue required! Ingeniously designed using interlocking tabs and only…