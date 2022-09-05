Free shipping on orders $35+
Paperfold Wild Animals
10 Amazing Punch-Out-and-Fold Paper Creatures
Description
Welcome to the magic of paperfolding—from flat piece of paper to 3D creature! No scissors or glue required!
Ingeniously designed using interlocking tabs and only two simple types of folds, Paperfold Wild Animals is a new kind of paper craft that’s fun and mess-free for kids 7+. Punch out and construct ten amazing models of animals from around the world: a wolf in mid-howl, a bear about to enjoy the fresh salmon it just caught, an ibex with its horns down and ready to charge, and more.
Every animal comes with a set of surprising facts too. Did you know that a tortoise can live to be 150 years old and is able to recognize human features? Or that kangaroos are good swimmers? Or that a lion’s roar can be heard from 5 miles away?
