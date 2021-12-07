Megan Bannen

Megan Bannen is a former public librarian whose YA debut THE BIRD AND THE BLADE was an Indies Introduce pick for 2018, a Kids Indie Next Fall 2018 List pick, a Kirkus Best YA of 2018, and recently was named by Stephenie Meyer as the most recent book that made her cry. In her spare time, she collects graduate degrees from Kansas colleges and universities. While most of her professional career has been spent in public libraries, she has also sold luggage, written grants, and taught English at home and abroad. She lives in the Kansas City area with her husband and their two sons.