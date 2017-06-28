Max Jones
Max Jones (1920-1993) wrote and broadcast about jazz from 1942 to his death. In the 1940s he co-founded Jazz Music, and he was the principal jazz contributor to the British magazine Melody Maker for forty years.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Jazz Talking
Max Jones, known affectionately as "the Boswell of bebop" (Time Out), was famed in England for nearly four decades of insightful, ardent writing on jazz.…
Louis
As trumpet player and singer, Louis Armstrong is the single most important figure in jazz history, and one of the most influential musicians--in any category--in…