John Chilton
By the Author
Sidney Bechet
"The definitive work on Bechet. This is one of those rare books that once started you have difficulty putting down."--Jazz JournalFifty years after hearing Sidney…
Billie's Blues
Anyone who has ever heard a Billie Holiday record knows the sound of her voice--sad, sexy, always relaxed but securely aware of the beat. Conveying…
Louis
As trumpet player and singer, Louis Armstrong is the single most important figure in jazz history, and one of the most influential musicians--in any category--in…
Who's Who Of Jazz
John Chilton's Who's Who of Jazz has established itself as a major jazz reference book on the lives of over a thousand musicians born before…