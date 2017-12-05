Matthew Cutter

Matthew Cutter has published in MAGNET magazine and penned several award-winning game supplements for Deadlands: The Weird West. He wrote a licensed game adaptation of Eric Powell’s Eisner Award-winning The Goon, and his short story “A Lonesome Place to Die” appears in The Cackler graphic novel. Cutter is also lead singer and lyricist for the bands Joseph Airport, Rectangle Creep, and Girls of the Big 10. He lives in Rockville, Maryland, with his wife and their three children.