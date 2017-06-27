Martin M. Broadwell is president of the Center for Management Services, Inc., in Decatur, Georgia. Formerly the director of engineering training at Bell Telephone Company, he taught management training at the Executive Management Institute at the University of Michigan for twenty-seven years. He lives in Decatur, Georgia.



Carol Broadwell Dietrich is president of Training Systems International, specializing in training for first-line supervisors. She also lectures at the University of Michigan. She lives in Atlanta.