Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The New Supervisor

The New Supervisor

How To Thrive In Your First Year As A Manager

by

With

Martin Broadwell has dominated the field of management training for over thirty years, inspiring and guiding thousands of front-line managers in virtually every industry, in the U.S. and abroad. In this classic bestseller he offers new managers a comprehensive primer to the essentials of effective management—delegation, problem solving, motivation, time management, communication, and performance appraisal. Now teamed up with his daughter, he has expanded and updated this handy guide to reflect the management issues of the '90s, including stress management and team building. Packed with practical examples, no-nonsense advice, and illustrative exercises, The New Supervisor is an indispensable resource for every manager on the way up.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics

On Sale: May 20th 1998

Price: $24.99 / $32.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9780201339925

Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews