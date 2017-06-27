Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The New Supervisor
How To Thrive In Your First Year As A Manager
Martin Broadwell has dominated the field of management training for over thirty years, inspiring and guiding thousands of front-line managers in virtually every industry, in the U.S. and abroad. In this classic bestseller he offers new managers a comprehensive primer to the essentials of effective management—delegation, problem solving, motivation, time management, communication, and performance appraisal. Now teamed up with his daughter, he has expanded and updated this handy guide to reflect the management issues of the '90s, including stress management and team building. Packed with practical examples, no-nonsense advice, and illustrative exercises, The New Supervisor is an indispensable resource for every manager on the way up.
Trade Paperback
