Mark Yarbrough

Mark M. Yarbrough serves as Vice President for Academic Affairs and Academic Dean, and as a professor in the Bible Exposition at Dallas Theological Seminary – as well as part of the pastoral teaching team at Centerpoint Church in Mesquite, Texas. A native Texan, Mark is a graduate of Dallas Christian College (DCC) and Dallas Theological Seminary (DTS). Prior to joining the faculty and administration of DTS in 2001, he served in several ministries. For 10 years he served at a church in southeast Dallas as youth and preaching pastor. After graduating from DTS, he spent several years at DCC, serving in the Bible department and part of the presidential leadership team. After transitioning to DTS and upon the completion of his Ph.D., he was appointed as Vice President for Communications. That role included an active engagement with the local and national media. Mark is a regular conference speaker and also travels internationally to teach, preach, and consult on theological education. He has been married to Jennifer, his high school sweetheart, for over 20 years. They reside just east of Downtown Dallas in Forney, Texas and have four children: Kayla, Jacob, Kayci, and Joseph.