Corinna Luyken is the creator of several books for children including the New York Times bestseller, My Heart, The Tree in Me, and the highly praised The Book of Mistakes, which received four starred reviews. She has also illustrated Adrian Simcox Does NOT Have a Horse!, written by Marcy Campbell. She lives in Olympia, Washington with her husband, daughter, and two cats.

debut picture book,, was a Junior Library Guild Selection, a Top 10 Indie Next Pick, Winner of the Comstock Read Aloud Award, and the Crystal Kite Award, and was translated into eight languages. She enjoys days filled with good-somethings in rural Ohio, where she lives with her husband, children and pets.