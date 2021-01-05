Corinna Luyken
Corinna Luyken is the creator of several books for children including the New York Times bestseller, My Heart, The Tree in Me, and the highly praised The Book of Mistakes, which received four starred reviews. She has also illustrated Adrian Simcox Does NOT Have a Horse!, written by Marcy Campbell. She lives in Olympia, Washington with her husband, daughter, and two cats.
By the Author
Something Good
A sensitive, timely and ultimately uplifting portrayal of how an elementary school struggles, copes, and heals together after "something bad" is discovered written on the…