Corinna Luyken

Corinna Luyken is the creator of several books for children including the New York Times bestseller, My HeartThe Tree in Me, and the highly praised The Book of Mistakes, which received four starred reviews. She has also illustrated Adrian Simcox Does NOT Have a Horse!, written by Marcy Campbell. She lives in Olympia, Washington with her husband, daughter, and two cats.

Read More Arrow Icon