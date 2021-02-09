Marco Alverà
Marco Alverà began his career working at Goldman Sachs in London before moving to Enel, the world’s largest renewable energy company. Since 2016, he has served as CEO of Snam, Europe’s largest gas pipeline company. He lives in Milan with his partner and their two daughters.Read More
By the Author
The Hydrogen Revolution
An energy expert shows why hydrogen can fight climate change and become the fuel of the future We’re constantly told that our planet is in crisis; that to save it,…