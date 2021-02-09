The Hydrogen Revolution
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Hydrogen Revolution

A Blueprint for the Future of Clean Energy

by

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781541620414

USD: $28  /  CAD: $35

ON SALE: November 16th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Science / Environmental Science

PAGE COUNT: 304

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

An energy expert shows why hydrogen can fight climate change and become the fuel of the future    

We’re constantly told that our planet is in crisis; that to save it, we must stop traveling, stop eating meat, even stop having children. But in The Hydrogen Revolution, Marco Alverà argues that we don’t need to upend our lives. We just need a new kind of fuel: hydrogen. From transportation and infrastructure to heating and electricity, hydrogen could eliminate fossil fuels, boost economic growth, and encourage global action on climate change. It could also solve the most bedeviling aspects of today’s renewable energy—from transporting and storing wind and solar energy and their vulnerability to weather changes to the inefficiency and limited utility of heavy, short-lasting batteries.  

The Hydrogen Revolution isn’t just a manifesto for a powerful new technology. It’s a hopeful reminder that despite the gloomy headlines about the fate of our planet, there’s still an opportunity to turn things around. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews