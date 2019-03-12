Marc Randolph

Marc Randolph is the co-founder of Netflix, serving as their founding CEO, the executive producer of their website, and a member of their board of directors until his retirement in 2004. Although best known for starting Netflix, Marc’s career as Silicon Valley entrepreneur spans more than four decades. He’s founded or co-founded more than half a dozen other successful start-ups, mentored rising entrepreneurs, and invested in numerous successful tech ventures. He speaks frequently to companies and at industry events nationally and internationally. He lives in Santa Cruz, California.

