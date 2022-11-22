M.T. Connolly

M. T. Connolly is widely recognized as the nation’s expert on elder justice, for which she was honored with the renowned MacArthur “Genius” Award. As head of the Department of Justice's Elder Justice Initiative, she shaped new strategies to prosecute nursing home abuses. She conceived of and was the architect of the Elder Justice Act, the first federal law to address the issue specifically, and was the lead author of the Elder Justice Roadmap that still guides federal, state and local priorities. She lives in Washington, DC.

