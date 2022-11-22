Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
M.T. Connolly
M. T. Connolly is widely recognized as the nation’s expert on elder justice, for which she was honored with the renowned MacArthur “Genius” Award. As head of the Department of Justice's Elder Justice Initiative, she shaped new strategies to prosecute nursing home abuses. She conceived of and was the architect of the Elder Justice Act, the first federal law to address the issue specifically, and was the lead author of the Elder Justice Roadmap that still guides federal, state and local priorities. She lives in Washington, DC.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use