Lux Alptraum

A writer, sex educator, and consultant, Lux Alptraum’s work has been featured on Fusion, The Verge, The Guardian, Cosmopolitan, Fast Company, and Refinery29. Well-connected and savvy about promotion, she has appeared on numerous radio and television shows and has spoken at SXSW and various universities and colleges. She is also a cofounder of the nonprofit behind the annual professional development conference BinderCon, held annually New York and Los Angeles