Luis I. Reyes

Luis I. Reyes is a nationally renowned scholar, author, and lecturer who specializes in the history of Latinos in the Hollywood film industry. Reyes is the author or co-author of several books on film, including the seminal work Hispanics in Hollywood. Made in Paradise: Hollywood’s Films of Hawaii and the South Seas, and Made in Mexico: Hollywood South of the Border. He has been featured on CNN, TNT Latin America, NBC, Good Morning America, and NPR’s Latino USA. Reyes lives in Pasadena, CA.