Luis I. Reyes
Luis I. Reyes is a nationally renowned scholar, author, and lecturer who specializes in the history of Latinos in the Hollywood film industry. Reyes is the author or co-author of several books on film, including the seminal work Hispanics in Hollywood. Made in Paradise: Hollywood’s Films of Hawaii and the South Seas, and Made in Mexico: Hollywood South of the Border. He has been featured on CNN, TNT Latin America, NBC, Good Morning America, and NPR’s Latino USA. Reyes lives in Pasadena, CA.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use