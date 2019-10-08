Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Loni Love
Comedian and the defending winner of an Emmy (2018) for “Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host” and two straight NAACP Image Awards for “Outstanding Talk Series” (all for The Real), Loni Love is the magnetic, hilarious, sexy (Loni demanded we put this in), and relentlessly candid cohost of Fox’s The Real and of SiriusXM’s Café Mocha.Read More
By the Author
I Tried to Change So You Don't Have To
An inspiring, hilarious memoir about learning to resist the pressures of conformity, love yourself for who you are, embrace your flaws, and unlock your true…