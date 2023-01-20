Free shipping on orders $35+
Lolly Hopwood
The Philadelphia-based duo LOLLY AND YOYO are YVONNE KUSTERS, founder and owner of Let’s Play Today®, an organization whose mission is to inspire children, fitness professionals, and teachers to make fitness fun and playful, and LOLLY HOPWOOD, a musician who has been performing for both children and grownups on well-respected stages for more than 16 years. Together, they perform interactive live music and fitness shows to inspire kids toward healthy living.
LUKE FLOWERS is an award-winning illustrator and the founder of Luke Flowers Creative, an illustration and animation studio in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Move!
***A 2016 National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) winnerDon’t read this book—play it! Introducing an ingenious way to help kids get the 60 minutes of active…