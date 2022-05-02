Lisa Guerrero

Award-winning journalist Lisa Guerrero is the chief investigative correspondent Inside Edition, and travels the country covering crimes, scams, cold cases, and consumer reports. She has won eight National Headliner Awards, beating CNN’s Anderson Cooper and has been honored twice by The National Press Club. In the past year, Guerrero’s investigations have racked up an additional 120 million views on YouTube. Her investigations have been profiled in Newsweek, The New York Times and The Washington Post. Before joining Inside Edition, Guerrero spent over a decade as a nationally recognized sports reporter on CBS, Fox, ABC and ESPN, having anchored and reported for dozens of shows including the wildly popular “The Best Damn Sports Show Period.” She has interviewed hundreds of athletes, and was the was the first journalist (male or female) to ask Barry Bonds, on camera, if he’d taken steroids. She has broadcast from seven Super Bowls, five World Series and four NBA national championship games as well as the World Figure Skating championships. In 2003, she was the sideline reporter for ABC’s Monday Night Football and Al Michaels called the ratings increase that season “the Guerrero factor.” She lives in Los Angeles.