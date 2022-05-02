I’ve been a cheerleader. A corporate executive. A Barbie Doll. A sportscaster. A soap opera vixen. A sideline reporter. A Playboy cover model. A Diamond Diva. A red-carpet correspondent. An investigative journalist. A disrupter.



I made Dennis Rodman cry. I’ve interviewed three presidents and a naked Shaquille O’Neal. I costarred in a viral video that has one billion views. I sued the New England Patriots—and won. I tracked down a murderer. I was hit by a car. I butted heads with Barbara Walters. I even played myself in a movie starring Brad Pitt.



During her career in sports broadcasting, Guerrero covered Super Bowls, Worlds Series, NBA Finals, and interviewed sports superstars. From the outside it seemed glamourous, but often she was miserable, told to smile more, argue less, and show a lot of leg and cleavage. Colleagues would joke—sometimes on national TV—that she clinched big interviews because of sexual acts rather than talent. She made a mistake on air during the opening game on Monday Night Football that cost her her sportscasting career.



A few years later, she became Inside Edition’s chief investigative reporter. Her stories have led to arrests. They’ve changed federal legislation and policies at Fortune 500 companies. They’ve helped shine a light on human sex trafficking, child abuse and cold case murders. She even tracked down a baby killer who had fled the state and eluded law enforcement.



Every day, Lisa Guerrero is bombarded with emails and messages on her social media platforms from men and women of every generation. Regardless of their age, they all want to know the same thing: “How are you so brave? How can I be brave?” Women seek advice on dealing with husbands, friends, in-laws, co-workers and bosses. They want the courage to ask for raises, be taken seriously at meetings and stand up to abusive spouses. Teens and pre-teens want advice on dealing with bullies, teachers and parents. Her story—filled with failures, struggles, challenges, perseverance, and finally, success—resonates with all.