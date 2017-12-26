Linda Knaus
Linda Knaus co-authored What Women Don’t Know about Getting Older. This is her second adult humor book. Versatile Knaus is also a children’s poet. She co-authored Santa Got Stuck in the Chimney with Kenn Nesbitt and has contributed poems to most of the Meadowbrook Press “Giggle Poetry” anthologies.Read More
By the Author
Santa Got Stuck in the Chimney
Kenn Nesbitt and Linda Knaus -- two of today's fastest-rising poetry stars -- will light up your holiday celebration with this book of cheerful Christmas…