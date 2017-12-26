Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Santa Got Stuck in the Chimney
20 Funny Poems Full of Christmas Cheer
Kenn Nesbitt and Linda Knaus—two of today’s fastest-rising poetry stars—will light up your holiday celebration with this book of cheerful Christmas poetry. Nesbitt and Knaus teamed up to create 20 charming poems capturing all the things that could go wrong during the Christmas season, including hunting for a mall parking spot on the day after Thanksgiving, Santa getting stuck in the chimney, eating unusual foods at a potluck Christmas dinner, and more.Read More
Edition: Digital original
