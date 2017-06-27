Laurie Schneider Adams
Laurie Schneider Adams is Professor Emerita at John Jay College, City University of New York. At the Graduate Center she taught courses on Art and Psychoanalysis, Artists' Biographies and Autobiographies, and the Italian Renaissance. She is the editor of the quarterly journal Source: Notes in the History of Art and the author of Art Across Time, A History of Western Art, The Methodologies of Art, as well as numerous other works.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Italian Renaissance Art
Now thoroughly revised and updated throughout, featuring extended discussions of Mannerism and the expanding role of women in the visual arts and significant illustration program…
The Methodologies of Art
Since the nineteenth century, when art history became an established academic discipline, works of art have been “read” in a variety of ways. These different…
Art And Psychoanalysis
A pioneering overview of art and psychoanalysis that shows how each field can enrich and enlarge the other.