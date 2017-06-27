Laurie Schneider Adams is Professor Emerita at John Jay College, City University of New York. At the Graduate Center she taught courses on Art and Psychoanalysis, Artists' Biographies and Autobiographies, and the Italian Renaissance. She is the editor of the quarterly journal Source: Notes in the History of Art and the author of Art Across Time, A History of Western Art, The Methodologies of Art, as well as numerous other works.

