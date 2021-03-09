Laurie Rosenwald

Laurie Rosenwald is a New York City-based illustrator, artist, designer, and book creator whose work is a mix of collage, drawing, painting, and storytelling. In addition to her many editorial illustrations for a wide variety of publications, Rosenwald has created animation, product design, and leads an ongoing workshop, “How to Make Mistakes on Purpose.”



She has designed book jackets as well as books for Vintage, Little Brown, Houghton Mifflin, and Knopf. Her many illustration clients include the New York Times, New York Magazine, The Atlantic, Harper’s, the Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair, The Believer, The Baffler and countless others.



As a designer, Rosenwald has worked for Ikea, Sony Music, Warner Brothers, Target, the Sundance Channel, Noggin, Bloomingdale’s, Barney’s, Neiman Marcus, Ogilvy, Jay Walter Thompson, Bravo, Nickelodeon, Conde Nast, and The Whitney Museum.



She is also the author of New York Notebook, All the Wrong People Have Self-Esteem, and And to Name Just a Few: Red, Yellow, Green, and Blue.

