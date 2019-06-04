Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Laurent Gounelle
Laurent Gounelle is an internationally renowned and best-selling author whose books have been translated into 25 languages. He is a personal development specialist who trained in humanities at NLP University in Santa Cruz. He lives in France.Read More
By the Author
Alice Asks the Big Questions
From international bestselling author Laurent Gounelle, a captivating novel about a young woman whose marketing project to help save a parish church turns into a…