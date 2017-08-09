Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lauren Abbey Greenberg
Lauren Abbey Greenberg is a graduate of the Institute of Children’s Literature and has been published in Highlights for Children and Knowonder! magazine. She was a freelance writer/producer for many years and worked on a ton of cool projects such as TV spots for Discovery Kids, educational videos for National Geographic, and a film for Mount Rushmore National Memorial. She lives in Maryland with her husband, children, and fluffy dog, and has spent summers in Maine for the past twenty years. This is her debut novel.Read More
By the Author
The Battle of Junk Mountain
For fans of Rebecca Stead and Jennifer L. Holm, this is the perfect middle grade summer beach read. Twelve-year-old Shayne Whittaker has always spent summers…