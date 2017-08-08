Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Laura James
Laura James is an author and journalist and the owner of a communications agency. Her writing has appeared in many national and international newspapers and magazines. She is the mother of four adult children and lives with her husband, their dogs, and a cat in North Norfolk. Since her diagnosis, she has campaigned for autism awareness and acceptance.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Odd Girl Out
A sensory portrait of an autistic mind From childhood, Laura James knew she was different. She struggled to cope in a world that often made…
The Parables of Jesus Coloring Book Devotional
Worship with art as you color-in 46 stunning illustrations based on the parables of Jesus, each with a corresponding devotion and prompts for spiritual reflection…