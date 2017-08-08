Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Laura James_Odd Girl Out

Laura James

Laura James is an author and journalist and the owner of a communications agency. Her writing has appeared in many national and international newspapers and magazines. She is the mother of four adult children and lives with her husband, their dogs, and a cat in North Norfolk. Since her diagnosis, she has campaigned for autism awareness and acceptance.
Read More Arrow Icon